MGYSGT USMC (Retired) Richard D. McNamara

OCEANSIDE, CA – MGYSGT USMC (Retired) Richard David “Mac” McNamara, 88, of Oceanside, California passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

He was born April 7, 1929 in Joliet, one of 11 children born to Thomas and Gladys McNamara. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1949, and was a proud veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired February 29, 1976 after 27 years of faithful service.

A man never content to sit still, he then went to work in security for Southern California Edison at San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant for 20 years.

Richard married his beautiful wife, Louise Hansen, June 4, 1955 and they moved to Oceanside in 1963. They were married 55 years before her death in October 2010.

He is survived by three daughters: Colleen Shoemaker, Julie (Frank) Gayle, and Patty (Bobby) Romero, all from Oceanside; seven grandchildren: Jenni-fer and husband, Lt. Col. Richard Worcester, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa; Adam (Leslie) Gayle of Carlsbad; Morgan Romero of Ocean-side; Michael (Audrey) Romero of Vista; Ashley (Andrew) Castaneda of Oceanside; Heather (Grant) Goka of Murietta; Emily Shoemaker of Tempe, Arizona; and Matthew Romero of Oceanside.

Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren: Richard of Oceanside; A1C Andrew (USAF); Ryan and Alayna Worcester of Okinawa; Gavin and Haley Goka of Murrieta; Aiden and Meilani Gayle of Carlsbad; Jordan and Noah Romero of Oceanside; and Brody and Kaylee Castaneda of Oceanside; his sister, Jane McNamara of Northbrook, Illinois; and his brothers, Jerry McNamara of St. Louis, Missouri, and Jack McNamara of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 10, in the Mission San Luis Rey, Serra Center, Oceanside, with the rosary preceding the Mass.

Graveside services in Old Mission Cemetery immediately followed the Mass.Mac was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-papa, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed by all. Semper Fi!