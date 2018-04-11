BLACKSTONE – Mary Lou Bedeker, 81, of Blackstone, passed away Monday, April 2, 2018 at 4:52 a.m. at Advocate Bro-Menn Medical Center in Normal.

Mary Lou was born September 15, 1936 in Streator, daughter of Peter and Edith Fagot Waldschmidt. She married Jim Bedeker February 9, 1957. He passed away April 17, 2000.

Surviving are her children: Scott (Brenda) Bedeker of Dwight; Shari (Eric) Andresen and Steve (Kelly) Bedeker of Bloomington; sisters: Lorraine Simpson of Largo, Florida and Edith (Harvey) Grieff of Odell; grandchildren: Loren (Nathan) Fosdick, Melanie (Brett) Bruning, Keegan Ray Bedeker and Jadyn Andresen; and one great-grandson, Hunter Ray Fosdick.

Also preceding her in death were her parents and several brothers and sisters.

Mary Lou was a graduate of Odell High School. She worked for Lipton Tea in Streator and helped with the family farm.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight. Her faith and serving her church were very important to her.

Mary enjoyed baking and working in her flower garden. She loved being a mother and grandmother.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at 12 noon, Thursday, April 5, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, celebrated by Father Chris Haake.

Burial: St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell.

Visitation was Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass in the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 126 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL 60420.

Online condolences may be made to the family at:

duffyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.

Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, was in charge of arrangements.