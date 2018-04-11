ESSEX – John Richard Barnard of Essex passed away December 18, 2017 in Bradenton, Florida on his 81st birthday. ESSEX – John Richard Barnard of Essex passed away December 18, 2017 in Bradenton, Florida on his 81st birthday.

A Celebration of John’s Life will be held at Zoar Community Church, 18172 W. Rt. 17, Reddick, Saturday, April 14, at 11 a.m.

John was born December 18, 1936 in Chicago, son of Thomas and Anna Barnard.

John is survived by his wife of 18 years, Darlene Barnard; his two sons: John (Teresa) Barnard and Mark (Cheryl) Barnard; his two daughters: Kathleen (Tobey) Delaney and Suzanne (Mike) Buss; and 15 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas and James.