SUN CITY, ARIZONA – Genevieve M. O’Donnell, 84, of Sun City, Arizona passed away March 26, 2018 in Peoria, Arizona. SUN CITY, ARIZONA – Genevieve M. O’Donnell, 84, of Sun City, Arizona passed away March 26, 2018 in Peoria, Arizona.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 12, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father William Keebler in St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Odell, Illinois.

Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Odell.

Jenny was born in Odell December 11, 1933, daughter of Patrick and Rose Turner O’Donnell.

She is survived by a brother, Charles O’Donnell of Odell; many nieces and nephews; and good friends, George Kelly of Arizona and Art and Donna Schmidt of Sun City, Arizona.

Jenny was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Jerry, James, Robert, and Raymond O’Donnell; a brother in infancy, Donald O’Donnell; and a sister, Agnes Moore.

Born and raised in Odell, she attended St. Paul’s Catholic Grade School and High School, graduating in 1951. She worked in the restaurant business all of her life. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Odell and was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City, Arizona.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at:

hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.