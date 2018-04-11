DWIGHT – Frederick E. Strufe, 70, of Dwight passed away at 6:09 a.m., Thursday, April 5, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. DWIGHT – Frederick E. Strufe, 70, of Dwight passed away at 6:09 a.m., Thursday, April 5, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday, April 13, in the Dwight United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, at the church.

Burial will follow the services in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight. Pastor Mike Ebersohl will officiate.

Frederick was born in Streator February 5, 1948, son of John and Dorothy Krug Strufe. He married Heidemarie Semmler July 13, 1991. She passed away July 26, 2017.

Surviving are step-daughters, Erin (Dan) Kilmer of Mazon and Molly (Brian) Borrowman of Naperville; brother-in-law, Winfried (Joanne) Semmler of Naperville; grandchildren: Emma, John and Addison Kilmer of Mazon and Benjamin and Isaac Borrowman of Naperville; cousins, Robin (Marlene) Strufe of Rocky Mount, NC, and Laura Nelson of Peoria.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Fred graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree and then attended and attained a law degree from the University of Illinois.

He was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church. He worked as an attorney over the years in Dwight.

Fred liked traveling with his wife, and was an avid Cubs fan.

Memorials in his name may be left to the Dwight United Methodist Church or the Dwight Historical Society.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at:

www.hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is handling the arrangements.