Carole Barschdorf

RANSOM – Carole D. Barschdorf, 77, of Ransom passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac. RANSOM – Carole D. Barschdorf, 77, of Ransom passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

Carole was born June 4, 1940 in Morris, daughter of David and Veronica Knapp Bumgarner. She married Duane Barschdorf June 8, 1958 in the Mazon United Methodist Church. He passed away May 29, 2017.

She is survived by daughter, Susan (David) Andree of Blackstone; sons: Gary (Linda) Barschdorf of Ransom; Steven (Lori) Barschdorf of Bridgeman, Michigan; and Rick Barschdorf of Ransom; a brother, James (Gail) Bumgarner; sisters-in-law, Janice Johnson of Nevada, Illinois and Gloria Barschdorf of Denver, Colorado.

Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Carole was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Bumgarner; and brother-in-law, Gerald Barschdorf.

She was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women’s Club, and YAGOs. She was past president and a member of Streator Christian Women’s Club and the Highland Home-maker’s Club.

Carole loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading and serving on church committees, where she was always willing to visit. She was a lifelong blood donor.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 6, at 11 a.m. in the Dwight United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mike Ebersohl officiating.

Burial was in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight.

Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Memorials in honor of Carole may be made to the United Methodist Church of Dwight.

Online condolences may be made at:

www.hagermemorial.com