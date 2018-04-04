MORRIS – June Olson, 86, of Morris and formerly of Gardner, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 at The Pointe in Morris. MORRIS – June Olson, 86, of Morris and formerly of Gardner, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 at The Pointe in Morris.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 4, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty Street, Gardner.

Funeral services will be Thursday morning, April 5, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Jan Chandler with the Church of Hope will preside.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Morris. Pallbearers: Jacob Olson, Jared Olson, Wesley Olson, Ethan Olson, Denny Knapp and Steve Matteson.

Cecelia June was born June 18, 1931 in Morris, daughter of Ralph and Lucille Glover Matteson. She was raised and educated in Morris and graduated from Morris High School in 1949.

On December 31, 1958, June married Russel James Olson in the First United Methodist Church of Morris. They moved to South Wilmington to raise their family and start a business. They owned and operated Olson Tap and Lanes in South Wilmington for 17 years, as well as Olson’s Mobile Park in Dwight for eight.

She was a devoted member of the Church of Hope in Gardner, a life member of the VFW Auxiliary in Morris, and was a part of the senior citizens in Gardner, Braidwood and Godley group.

In her free time, June enjoyed traveling, fishing, cooking, and acting as chauffeur for her friends. She also enjoyed taking bus trips to shows and especially to casinos. Her most treasured times were always spent with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her four children: Debbie (Gaylon) Bryan of Theodore, Ala-bama; John (Lana) Olson of Pelham, Alabama; Jake (Jennifer) Olson of Gardner; and Brent (Mary) Olson of Kankakee; seven grandchildren: Reagan (David) Barnett, Keenan Olson, Jacob (Katie) Olson, Jared (Holly) Olson, Ashley Olson, Wesley Olson and Randy Olson; seven great-grandchildren: Ethan Olson, Nicholas Manczunski, Leah Olson, Mia Olson, Kaylee Olson, Aria Olson and Nora Olson; a brother, Gerald (Nadine) Matteson of Morris; and sister, Janaye (Robert) Houghton of Sylva, North Carolina.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Russel James Olson; and one brother, Robert Matte-son.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in June’s memory to the Church of Hope, 202 N. Monroe Street, Gardner.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share June’s memorial page by logging onto:

www.ReevesFuneral.com