DWIGHT – Chad D. Weber, 42, of Dwight and formerly of Pontiac, died in a fire in his home Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Chad was born December 22, 1975 in Pontiac, son of Deb Brewster. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his significant other, Kelly Clocksin, the mother of his three children: Samuel, 10; Daniel, 8; and Violet, 5.

He is also survived by his brothers, Kyle and Stephen; and six nieces.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Corey John; a sister, Randi Brewster; and his grandparents.

Chad worked for A&S Exteriors. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and spending time with his children and many dear friends.