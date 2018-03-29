DWIGHT – Ralph Wiltshire, Jr., 90, of Dwight passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Normal.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be held at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

There will be a graveside service following the visitation in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, with Pastor Mike Ebersohl officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the Dwight American Legion and VFW Post 2608.

Ralph was born January 29, 1928 in Pontiac, a son of Ralph and Ellen Nolan Wiltshire. He married Elizabeth Petersen Septem-ber 5, 1953 in Coal City. She passed away January 18, 2017.

Surviving are a brother, Ed (Geri) Wiltshire; sister-in-law, Gladys (Lee) Christopher of Dwight; nieces and nephews, Jon (Lynn) Thalman, Russ Thalman, Lisa (Donnie) King, Bob (Chris) Wiltshire, Mary (Rick) Meador, Dave (Amy) Petersen, Duane (Jennifer) Petersen, Gary Taylor, Steve (Angie) Taylor, and Bill Christopher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas Wiltshire; sister, Ellen (Dolly) Thalman; brothers-in-law: Russell Thalman and Gerald Petersen; sisters-in-law: Irma Wiltshire and Barb Petersen; and a nephew, Kerry Wiltshire.

Ralph served in the United States Army and retired from Caterpillar, where he had worked for many years as a supervisor.

He was a kind and caring man, who always had a smile on his face and a story to tell.

Memorials in Ralph’s name may be left to the Livingston County Humane Society.

His guestbook may be signed at: www.hagermemo

rial.com