KEMPTON – Maxine J Lambert, 82, of Kempton passed away Sunday evening, March 18, 2018 at St. James Hospital John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

Maxine was born June 29, 1935 to Conley and Erma Sengpiel Lambert. She graduated from Kempton High School. After graduation, Maxine worked as a telephone operator, drove the special ed bus for Tri-Point Schools, cared for many children in the Kempton area, and in later years, worked for Martin Burke Funeral Homes until her retirement.

She is survived by numerous cousins and close friends.

She was a member of the Kempton United Methodist Church, where she had taught Sunday School, was choir director, member of the United Methodist Women, and served as communion steward and custodian.

She loved music, singing, and staying in touch with friends and family.

A time of celebration of her life was Thursday, March 22, beginning with visitation at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. in the Kempton United Methodist Church in Kempton.

Burial: Kempton Hill Cemetery, Kempton.

Memorials may be made to the Kempton United Methodist Church, Vermillion Players of Pontiac, or the Salvation Army of Pontiac.

Redenius Funeral Homes of Gilman was in charge of arrangements.