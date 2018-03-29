_ COAL CITY – JoAnn Hines, 82, of Coal City passed away Monday evening, March 19, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

JoAnn was born January 9, 1936 in Coal City, daughter of Anton and Bessie Chavtal Schimandle. She was raised in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School in 1954.

On October 2, 1955, JoAnn married Paul “Jim” Hines in Assumption Catholic Church, and together made their home and raised their family in Coal City.

JoAnn was a member of the Coal City United Meth-odist Church, where she was involved with the Friendship Circle. She also belonged to the 54 Club.

Aside from being a homemaker, JoAnn worked at Hook’s Drug Store for 10 years. In her free time, JoAnn enjoyed reading, but most of all cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Jim; three sons: Perry (Lori) Hines of Coal City; Jeff (Patti) Hines of Gardner; and Brian Hines of Coal City; four grandchildren: Matt, Aaron, Jennifer and Kyle; three great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Ron (Mary) Schimandle; and her fellow friends in the 54 Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister in childhood.

Funeral services were held Saturday morning, March 24, at 10 a.m. in the Coal City United Methodist Church, with Rev. Brad Shumaker officiating.

Burial: Braceville – Gard-ner Cemetery, Braceville. Pallbearers: David Smith, Aaron Hines, Matthew Hines, Bill Hines, Michael Hines and A. J. Manietta.

Visitation was Friday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in JoAnn’s memory to the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Rd., Coal City, IL 60416.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share JoAnn’s memorial page by logging on to: www.Reeves

Funeral.com/notices/JoAnn-

Hines