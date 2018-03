SENECA – Florence Dunn, 88, of Seneca passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018.

A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m., today, Wednesday, March 28, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Seneca, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Florence was born July 5, 1929. She was a 1947 graduate of Seneca High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elwin Dunn; two brothers, Lloyd and Howard; and two grandchildren, Allison and Devin Dunn.

Memorials may be directed to the family.