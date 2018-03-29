Connie Canham

_EMINGTON – Connie Petrozza Canham, 95, of Emington passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 at Kaseman Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 7, from 2 until 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at Duffy-Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Connie was born May 1, 1922 in Chicago, daughter of Ralph and Theresa Aiello Petrozza. She married the love of her life, LaVerne Canham, Sr. on February 27, 1944, and enjoyed 65 years of marriage before his passing in 2009.

Surviving are her children: LaVerne (Jeanne) Canham, Jr. and Cheryl (Chuck) Boswell; four grandchildren: Julia (Chadd) Morrissy, Chad (Cathy) Boswell, Brad (Ava) Bos-well, and Jason (Jennifer) Boswell; and eight great-grandchildren: Ethan Morrissy; Emily and Miran-da Boswell; Luke, Sela, Aspen and Sienna Boswell; and baby Boswell, due in August; and her brother, Frank Petrozza.

She will be greeted in heaven by her parents; her adoring husband, LaVerne; sister, Mary DeRaimo; brother, Johnny Petrozza; son-in-law, Chuck Boswell; and granddaughter, Laura Canham.

Connie fiercely loved her family above all else.

She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in chemistry and met her husband on a blind date while attending. She later returned to Illinois State University to obtain her teaching degree and spent most of her career teaching fourth grade at Saunemin Elementary School, where she cherished each student she taught. Nothing made her happier than greeting an old student while out and about. She volunteered her time at St. James Hospital after retirement.

Connie was an avid quilter and loved cooking and baking for her family and friends.

The entirety of her family will miss her deep compassion, her words of wisdom, leaving her kitchen with a full belly, and most of all her bright smile.

Memorials may be made to the Kempton Fire District or OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

