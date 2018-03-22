The Madness Continues

As I was sitting down and thinking of ideas to write about this week, I just couldn’t get past the weekend of college basketball that just took place. It was simply too entertaining to not touch on and dive deeper into. For starters, the unthinkable happened. A #16 seed finally beat a #1 seed, and not just any #1 seed, but the number 1 overall seed of the entire tournament. Then, not only did they win, they won emphatically, and the game was almost never in question the entire 2nd half. With that, another #1 seed went down. So, one weekend into the tournament and we’re already down two of the best four teams. Along with that, two of the #2 seeds are done as well, which means four of the top eight teams are out of the tournament. It’s tough to put a finger

on why exactly this year has seemed to be a little bit crazier than years past. I would think that some of it definitely has to do with the players who only are playing for a school for a year or two, versus a team who might have a roster that’s full of 3rd- and 4th-year players, which creates a fairly large experience advantage as well as having guys who have played together for years, against guys who have only been playing together a few months. I’m not sure if that’s the only reason that’s causing it, because the one-and-done rule has been in play now for a few years, but I think it’s something that we might continue to see play out as long as it is still in effect. If I had to guess what’s going to happen for the rest of the tournament, it would be that the craziness is just going to continue. If I had one team that I’m really pulling for the rest of the way, it’s 100% the Loyola Ramblers. They are the local, Chicago team, they have Sister Jean, they beat Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, and they’ve won their first two games on game-winning shots in the final seconds. I would love to see them keep it rolling and work their way into the elite eight with a shot at going to the final four. Aaron J. Boma 2016 ISU Graduate