MORRIS – Rowena E. Pfeifer, 89, of Morris and formerly of Mazon, passed away early Friday morning, March 9, 2018 in Morris Hospital. MORRIS – Rowena E. Pfeifer, 89, of Morris and formerly of Mazon, passed away early Friday morning, March 9, 2018 in Morris Hospital.

She was born August 5, 1928 in Bloomington, the daughter of Clarence Wood and Florina Crall Garner.

Raised and educated in the Wilmington area, Rowena graduated from Wilmington High School in 1946. She was employed as a deli manager with Clapp’s Market in Dwight for 17 years, and as a sales clerk with Walmart in Morris for 18 and one-half years, retiring in 2009.

She was a member of Peace Chapel Assembly of God Church in Morris.

Surviving are four sons: Greg and Allen (Laurie) of Mazon; James (Deb) of Russell, Iowa; and Dean (Marty) of Mazon; 12 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren; one brother, James Wood, of Daytona Beach, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Dorothy Drew; and sister-in-law, Mary Wood.

A Celebration of Rowena’s Life was held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 13, at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, Morris. Pastor Bob Hahn of Peace Chapel Assembly of God Church officiated.

Burial: Mazon Brookside Cemetery.

A visitation was Monday, March 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home, with enhanced video tributes being played.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rowena’s name to the Peace Chapel Assembly of God Church.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at:

www.ucdaviscallahan.com