BRACEVILLE – Mitch Brown, 46, of Braceville passed away Saturday afternoon, March 17, 2018, following a valiant battle, at Foster G. McGaw, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood. BRACEVILLE – Mitch Brown, 46, of Braceville passed away Saturday afternoon, March 17, 2018, following a valiant battle, at Foster G. McGaw, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood.

Visitation and video tribute will be held Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. until time of a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington. Pastor Jeff Urban from Christian Faith Center will officiate, and cremation rites will be accorded at the conclusion of the services.

In the spirit of Mitch’s love of casual attire and his T-shirts, those attending the services are requested to be casual and wear their favorite T-shirt, whether funny, crude, or concert-related.

Mitchell Douglas was born April 12, 1971 in Joliet, son of Mildred Turner (nee Griffith) of Custer Park and the late Melvin Douglas Brown.

He was raised in Braceville, where he attended grade school and attended high school at both Gardner – South Wilmington and Wilmington High Schools.

On March 5, 1994, Mitch married Stacy Strickland in the First Baptist Church in Wilmington, and together they made their home in Wilmington before moving to Braceville.

Mitch was currently employed as a maintenance mechanic with C&W Service at the Amazon Fulfilment Facility in Joliet. He previously worked for Starcon International of Manhattan, Flexco in Downers Grove, and Stone Container in Joliet.

A mechanic at heart, Mitch loved cars and racing. He was also fortunate to have been able to take up motorcycling with his wife, Stacy, this past summer. Music was also an important part of Mitch’s life, and his taste spanned various genres. He created countless memories throughout his travels and vacations, and will be remembered for his crude and obnoxious jokes.

Above all, Mitch was a great husband and dad who dearly loved being a “Papa.” Family was of utmost importance and though his life remained simple, he always ensured his family was happy.

Survivors include his mother, Mildred Turner of Custer Park; wife, Stacy; children: Corey Brown and Katie Brown (fiance Michael Newton), both of Braidwood; and Don Kiper of Wilmington, who was like a son to Mitch; three grandchildren: Brayson Avery, Kinnzee Lynn and Ella Kaye; two sisters: Diane (Phil) Hollis of Gardner and Melba (Mark) Clark of Reddick; one aunt, Margaret Griffith of Custer Park; his fathers-in-law: Don Utke of Wilmington and Howard Strickland of Florida; two brothers – in – law: Jason (Tiffany) Utke of Wilmington and Rick Strickland of Florida; and numerous nephews and cousins, as well as countless extended family and friends.

Mitch was preceded in death by his father; sister, Ginger Brown; brother, Matthew Brown, in infancy; cousin, Nathan Mallory, who was like a brother; and his mothers-in-law: Lynn Utke and Barb McCauley.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Mitch’s memory to his family for their distribution.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Mitch’s memorial page online by logging on to:

www.BaskervilleFuneral.com