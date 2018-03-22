GOREVILLE – James Robert Hooker of Goreville and formerly of Dwight passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his home. GOREVILLE – James Robert Hooker of Goreville and formerly of Dwight passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his home.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, March 24, in the Dwight United Methodist Church, 701 S. Columbia Street, in Dwight, followed by a celebration of life open house from noon to 4 p.m. at Station 343, downtown Dwight.

Known as Papa: the man, the myth, the legend; Jimmy; Jim Bob; Jim, my daddy; and as a dear uncle and friend – Jim gave cancer hell for two years.

It didn’t win.

Jim was born in St. Elmo May 17, 1952, son of Wyman and Monda White Hooker, the youngest of three children.

He moved to Dwight at age 5 and graduated from Dwight Township High School in 1970. He attended Joliet Junior College and then Southern Illinois University, graduating in 1976 with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology.

He’s survived by his love, his best friend and wife, Therese Trainor; his daughter, Sara Peters; and three beloved grandchildren: Emerson, Coe, and Caleb Peters; and his siblings, Bill Hooker and Rita (Bill) Schultz.

Also surviving are nephews: Billy (Heidi) and Brian Hooker; and nieces, Jennifer Schultz and Jill (Jeff) Lee; and great-nephews, Matt Hooker, BJ Hooker, and Bryce and Baylen Lee; his mother-in-law, Margaret Trainor; Steve (Sue Panno) Trainor, Ann Ruskin, Pat (Vicki) Trainor, Joan (Tom) Bernhardt, Mary (Jack) Timmerman, Molly (George) Maris; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

And, of course, his beloved puppy, Theo, a Newfoundland Poodle mix, survives – a gentle giant who brought Jim so many smiles in his last year.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Martha Anderson Hooker; stepfather, Willard Mattix; father – in – law, Robert Trainor; sisters-in-law, Barbara Kramer and Lenore Trainor; and brother-in-law, Bob Ruskin.

Jim worked on the construction of La Salle and Braidwood nuclear plants. He was employed by Rub Chevy Buick Olds in Dwight for more than 20 years.

Jim loved to travel. He loved a good meal and a martini on the rocks. He read the newspaper cover to cover daily. He loved music and sports of all kinds. He was a lifelong and diehard Chicago Cubs fan and proud supporter of his Southern Illinois University Salukis.

He was a private person but never met a stranger. He loved to research, and meticulously planned and oversaw the construction of two houses, one most recently on Lake Egypt in Goreville. His family will continue to make memories in his honor at the Hooker Homestead, as he named it, for many years to come.

The best way to honor Jim is to take an intentional moment to build up another human being. Especially during his most difficult days, he believed you take what life gives you, and you “make the best of it.”

Cancer didn’t win.

If you’d like to donate in his honor, Jim’s favorite charities are: Smile Train, an international organization that repairs cleft lip and palates for children in developing countries; and Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, an organization that helps children who have been abused or neglected.