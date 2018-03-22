Helen Trost

CULLOM – Helen Irene Trost, 101, of Cullom passed away at 4:05 p.m., Friday, March 16, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Emington. CULLOM – Helen Irene Trost, 101, of Cullom passed away at 4:05 p.m., Friday, March 16, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Emington.

A visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m., Thursday, March 22, in St. John’s Lutheran Parish Hall in Cullom. The rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Additional visitation will be Friday from 9 until 9:45 a.m. in St. John’s Catholic Church in Cullom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 23, in St. John’s Catholic Church, Cullom, celebrated by Father William Keebler.

Burial will follow services in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Cullom.

Helen was born August 15, 1916 in Nokomis, daughter of Thomas and Julia Anna Lanahan Robisky. She married Ernest P. “Cotton” Trost June 10, 1939 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Cornell. He passed away February 17, 1984.

She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Bob) Becker of Emington; nine grandchildren: Darlene De Mattia, Donna (Jack) Beyer, Debbie Beier, Donnie Becker, Duane Becker, Tina (Glynn) Hollis, Connie Trost (Gene), Carol (Reagan) Rhodes, and Tammy (Aaron) Bell.

Eighteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Pat Robisky of Gardner and Velma Lawrence of Bloomington; six nieces; six nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Louis, Tommy, Carl and Raymond Robisky; and one son, Bobby Trost.

Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of Home Extension, Cullom Women’s Club, Senior Citizens, and St. John’s Catholic Church in Cullom.

Her motto in life was: “Make, Bake, and Take.” She was most famous for her caramels, tapioca, and popcorn balls. She enjoyed being in the garden and spending time with family. She was amazed at all she had seen in more than a century.

She was a loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church or OSF Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

calvertmemorial.com