STREATOR – Edith L. Voights, 92, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Heritage Health, Streator. She was born March 14, 1925, daughter of Margaret McIntyre Brehman and John Lester Brehman. She married Raymond Voights June 1, 1946.

Edith grew up on a farm north of Streator and attended Wolf Creek Grade School, having the same teacher, Zelma Benckendorf Roseman, for all eight years. She graduated from Streator High School in 1943.

Following high school, Edith worked in the law office of Jones and Heflin for one year. She began her teaching career at Garfield School, rural Ransom, on an emergency certificate during World War II for four years.

Edith substitute-taught for several years in area schools. She then continued her education and graduated from Illinois Valley Community College. Commuting to Illinois State University, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education in 1975. She taught kindergarten at Ransom School for 15 years, until her retirement June 30, 1995.

She is survived by her children: Margaret (Larry) Goerne, Virl (Mary Beth) Voights, and Jean (Michael) Blakemore; grandchildren: Bradley Goerne, Kyle Voights, Ruth (Jeffery) Neiggemann, Anna Blakemore, and Aaron Blakemore.

Also surviving is her sister, Gayle Wargo.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Raymond Voights, in 1996. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Jeanne Trewartha, James Brehman and Loren Brehman, and a double cousin, Ruth Brehman Bacon.

Edith was a lifelong member of Park Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon and on many committees. She also taught Sunday School.

She was a charter member of the J.O.Y. group; served on the Wolf Creek Cemetery Association Board for many years, serving as president during the latter part of her tenure.

Edith and Ray were insurance agents for Allen and Otter Creek Mutual Insurance for several years. She had many special sisters in her P.E.O. Chapter CM who will miss her dearly.

Her funeral was Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m., in Park Presbyterian Church with Dr. Ross Bacon, her nephew, officiating.

Burial: Wolf Creek Cemetery with pallbearers: Brad Goerne, Aaron Blake-more, Kyle Voights, Jeffery Neiggemann, David Trewar-tha and Bob Trewartha; and honorary pallbearers: Jim Hefler, Curt Ettema, Gene Lesak, Dennis Emmick and Robert Opremchak.

Visitation was Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Solon Telford Funeral Home, Streator.

Memorials may be directed to Wolf Creek Cemetery Association; Deacons Ministry “Streator” Park Presbyterian Church; or Chapter CM P.E.O. Scholarship Fund.