GARDNER – Charles “Tim” Smith, 75, of Gardner passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018 at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home Friday, March 23, from 4 until 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 24, at 11 a.m. in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington. Rev. Stanley Drewniak will officiate.

Interment will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.

Charles was born October 9, 1942 in St. George Hospital, Chicago, son of Charles B. and Esther Jean Carlson Smith.

Tim spent his early years in New Lenox. He was a veteran of the United States Marines, serving in Vietnam from 1959 to 1962. He retired from the I.U.O.E. Local #150 following 50 years of employment, earning his gold card. He also served on the Local 150 District 2 Advisory Board for 18 years.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #826 in Mazon, and St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington.

Tim loved fishing, and hunting Indian arrowheads and artifacts. He took great pride in his collection and was very well-known in that community.

Surviving are one son, Erik Smith of Gardner; two daughters, Jackie (Terry) Thomas of Athens, IL and Jennifer Payne of Florida; eight grandchildren: Melissa Steichen, Becca Evans, Christopher Smith, Timothy Elenz, Brady Thoma

s, Ryan “Charles” Smith, Jillian Payne and Natalie Smith.

Also surviving are his sister, Patricia (Peter) Demus of Wheaton; and his best friend, his dog, Moses.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Barbara Kerns; and Casey, his beloved dog.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to the Illinois Archeological Association.

