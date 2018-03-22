Anthony J. Henson

CORNELL – Anthony J. “Tony” Henson, 61, of Cornell died Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 9:11 a.m. at his home. CORNELL – Anthony J. “Tony” Henson, 61, of Cornell died Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 9:11 a.m. at his home.

He was born August 7, 1956 in Pontiac, son of Delbert and Connie King Henson. He married Jewellene Fagan Turner August 28, 2011 in Mt. Vernon. She survives in Cornell.

Also surviving are his father, Delbert (Marianne) Henson of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; children: Christopher Henson of Rockford and Caiti Henson (Nate Anderson) of Pontiac; step-children: Nikki (Jason) Hughes of South Wilmington; Valerie (Mike Moore) Kuhlmann of Streator; and Megan Kuhlmann of Campus.

Two brothers, William “Billy” Rudolph, Jr. of Streator and Todd (Tanya) Rudolph of DePue; sisters: Crystal (Ron) Graves of Pontiac; Tonia (Gary) Bailey Beggs of Momence; Lani (Dan) Carlile of Pontiac; Debbie (Jay) Simmons of Dix; Sharon (Paul) Hayes of Springfield; and Mary Jo (Roger) Sanders of Clarksville, Tennessee; grandchildren: Natalie Taylor, Kynzie Anderson, Wyatt and Hayden Kuhlmann, and Zoey Moore survive.

Many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joe Lewis, Brandy Keith, and Dave and Carol Zimmer also survive.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Rudolph; step-father, William Rudolph, Sr.; sister, Kara Dimming; and brother, Randy Henson.

A 1974 graduate of Cornell High School, Tony served in the United States Army from 1975 to 1979 with the rank of Corporal of the 4th Infantry Division.

He worked for Dick Mays Excavation from 1979 to 1983; at Prestress Engineering Corporation from 1983 to 1998; and was a correctional officer for the Pontiac Correctional Center since 1998.

Tony enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. He was an ASA umpire for 17 years; enjoyed dirt track racing, music, karaoke, fishing and camping.

A service officiated by Rev. Kenny Jones, with full military honors, was Monday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Inurnment: Cornell Cemetery, Cornell, at a later date.

Visitation was Monday from noon until 4 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Cornell Volunteer Fire Department, 406 W. Main St., Cornell, IL 61319; the Relay for Life of Livingston County, 112 W. Madison St., Pontiac, IL 61764; or to his family.

Online condolences may be made to his family at: duffyfuneralhome.com