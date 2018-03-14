Time Marches On. . .

I’m just going to jump right into this column. There are going to be a few key pieces and ideas. The first one, there’s no better tournament in the world than the one that the NCAA gives us with March Madness. I know they just had the big cheating scandal, but that does not, in any way, take away from this tournament. Filling out brackets is also very fun. I used to think that I knew what I was doing when I filled them out, but as the years have gone on, I realize I have no idea. I might as well just close my eyes and throw darts at the teams I think are going to win, because between that and selecting the teams, the odds are probably about the same. The next thing, the Illinois primaries are this upcoming week. It probably should go without saying, that everyone should vote. Just to have the right to do so is something that should always be taken advantage of. There are a lot of people that even to this day don’t get to exercise that right. We should do so every time. The third thing, I’m not sure if it’s me getting older or what the case is exactly, but the spring daylight saving time adjustments the past few years have been brutal. I know that it’s only one hour, and in the grand scheme of things shouldn’t affect me that much, but it does. I’m sitting here, Monday afternoon and still feeling the time change. Now, here is where I tie these topics together. Arizona is in the NCAA tournament and they were the most scrutinized team initially when the report came out of universities paying their athletes. Arizona, is also the only landlocked state that does not observe daylight saving time. Arizona also has the exact same primary election date as Illinois! Okay, their primary date is in August, I just couldn’t think of anything else to tie the elections into the other two things. Happy daylight, happy tournament, happy voting.

Aaron J. Boma 2016 ISU Graduate