SOUTH WILMINGTON – Michael H. Joyce, 90, of South Wilmington passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet.

He was born July 11, 1927 in South Wilmington, son of Catherine C. Finn and Patrick H. Joyce. He attended Gardner High School. He married Elaine Menozzi on September 12, 1948 at St. Lawrence Church in South Wilmington.

He was a longtime farmer and also worked in construction as a laborer. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1944-1946.

Michael served as Greenfield Township Trustee, Precinct Committeeman, first president of South Wilmington Fire Board, director of Blue Cross Blue Shield, and director of Grundy County Farm Bureau.

He was a member of the Laborers Union Local #75, St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the South Wilmington VFW.

Michael enjoyed reading, spending time with his family and grandchildren, working crosswords and talking politics.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Elaine; daughters: Cathy (Harry) Walton of Decatur; Mary Jane Waggoner of South Wilmington; and Carol Massa of Wilmington, Delaware; sons: Richard (Cathy) Joyce of Coal City and David (Brenda) Joyce of Normal.

Surviving grandchildren: Colin (Nicole) Kaestner, Dr. Andrea (Robert) Osborne, Olivia Massa, Courtney Joyce and Evan Massa; great-grandchildren: Erik and Liam Kaestner; and sisters: Rita Farina and Theresa Phipps; and brother-in-law, John Orth of Washington State.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters: Mary, Helen and Catherine; and infant brother, Patrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington, at 11 a.m., Monday, March 12.

Interment with military honors will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Visitation was Sunday, March 11, from 2 until 6 p.m. at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home.

Memorials in his name may be directed to the South Wilmington Fire Depart-ment.

To visit his online guest-book, log on to www.rwpatt

ersonfuneralhomes.com