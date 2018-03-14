BRAIDWOOD – Grace F. Hatch, 84, of Braidwood passed away Monday afternoon, March 5, 2018 at Morris Hospital. BRAIDWOOD – Grace F. Hatch, 84, of Braidwood passed away Monday afternoon, March 5, 2018 at Morris Hospital.

Grace was born May 6, 1933 in Braceville. Grace Frances was a daughter of Louis and Frances Feltenz Buffo. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from Gardner – South Wilmington High school with the class of 1951.

Following high school, Grace went to work for the Joliet Arsenal, and it was during that time she met Gerald L. Hatch, who she married December 27, 1952 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Braid-wood.

Aside from raising her family, Grace worked outside the home, including employment with Grinchuck Pants Factory and McComb Poultry Farm. She also waitressed at Barnett’s, bartended at Dillon’s Tavern, and cashiered at Clubside Liquors in Braidwood until retiring in 1987.

Grace remained a dedicated member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Braidwood, and took pleasure in garage sales and camping. In addition to her vast interests, she also loved to fish, and was proud to have landed a record crappie.

Family was of utmost importance to Grace, and she cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who fondly referred to her as Nana/Nonna. She was a “mom” of many, and will be remembered for her love of baking, as well as her delicious brownies which she faithfully made for family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Gerald L. Hatch, Sr.; three children: Gerald L. Hatch, Jr. of Wilmington; Louis Hatch of South Wilmington; and Francine Palmer of Emington; four grandchildren: Nicole (Tom) Harrah, Nicholas Palmer, Derek Hatch and Tiffany Schmidt; five great-grandchildren: Cameron Palmer, Kennedy Grace Palmer, Rachel Harrah, Jonathon Harrah and Joshua Harrah; nieces and nephews: George McComb, Wayne (Judy) McComb, Kenneth (Becky) McComb, Brett (Laura) Hatch, Julie Pasel and Robyn Hatch-Smith; and numerous cousins.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dominic Buffo; and two sisters, Agnes McComb and Mary Buffo.

Rev. Robert Noesen celebrated the 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Immacu-late Conception Catholic Church, Braidwood, Thurs-day, March 8.

Private family burial and committal service will follow in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Braid-wood.

Visitation was in the church from 11:30 a.m., Thursday, until the time of Mass.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Grace’s memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 110 S. School Street, Braidwood, IL 60408.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Grace’s memorial page on-line by logging onto:

www.ReevesFuneral.com

Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City, was in charge of arrangements.