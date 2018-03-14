EMINGTON – Dawn Galik, 61, of Emington passed away Sunday, March 5, 2018 at her home in Emington surrounded by her family.

Per Dawn’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded and there will be no services.

Dawn was born Decem-ber 28, 1956 in Pontiac, daughter of Carl and Darlene Walkup Miller. She married John Galik in 1978, and later married Robert Mcelroy on July 16, 2014 in Pontiac. Both husbands, former and latter, and her father survive.

She is also survived by son, John Galik of Dwight; step-sister, Kim Miller of Eaton Town, New Jersey; and step-brothers, Kent and Carl Miller, also of Eaton Town.

She was preceded in death by her mother and several aunts and uncles.

Dawn was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She worked for the United States Postal Service and RR Donnelley. She loved and cherished her two dogs, Sally and Lady.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society.

