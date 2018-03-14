Benjamin Currie

MIDLAND, MI – Benjamin Aaron Currie, 41, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home Saturday, February 17, 2018. MIDLAND, MI – Benjamin Aaron Currie, 41, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home Saturday, February 17, 2018.

The son of Robert and Marilyn Currie, Ben was born in Midland August 6, 1976.

He attended Midland schools and was confirmed into the Christian faith at First United Methodist Church. As a member of Boy Scout Troop 761, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of Order of the Arrow.

During Ben’s childhood and adolescence, he was a paperboy and was a busboy at the Midland Country Club. He worked during high school at Community Drug in downtown Midland.

Ben attended Western Michigan University, where he worked in the student bookstore and was a resident hall advisor. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business and economics before going on to Central Michigan University, where he earned a master’s degree in economics.

All who knew Ben found him to be a kind, humorous, and gentle soul who never bore ill will to anyone. Many remember Ben from their encounters with him and his beloved yellow lab, Abby, on their daily walks.

Ben is survived by his parents and two brothers. His brother, Brad, resides in Dayton, Ohio with his wife, Sheridan, and their two children, Eileen and Seth, who Ben dearly loved. His brother, Matt, resides in Midland with his wife, Martha. Ben also leaves behind a grandmother, Wauneta Zeller; and numerous aunts and uncles in Illinois. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a loving son, a good brother, and a faithful friend.

A memorial service of remembrance was held Saturday, March 3, at First United Methodist Church of Midland at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 until the time of service.

The family wishes any memorials be made to the Midland Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 1710 Sayre St., Midland, MI 48640 http://namimidland.weebly.com