Dwight Township Food Pantry Dates

The Dwight Township Food Pantry is held on the fourth Wednesday of every month at Dwight Township Hall/Pioneer Gothic Church, 201 North Franklin.
The following are the specific dates: March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, August 22, September 26, October 24, November 14 (due to Thanksgiving Holiday). There will be no December pantry.