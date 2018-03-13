The Dwight Township Food Pantry is held on the fourth Wednesday of every month at Dwight Township Hall/Pioneer Gothic Church, 201 North Franklin.
The following are the specific dates: March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, August 22, September 26, October 24, November 14 (due to Thanksgiving Holiday). There will be no December pantry.
Dwight Township Food Pantry Dates
