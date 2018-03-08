DWIGHT – LaVerne Kelly, 92, of Dwight passed away Friday, March 2, 2018 in Joliet surrounded by her family.

LaVerne was born October 30, 1925 in Coal City, a daughter of William and Laura Pierard Swanson. She married Leo “Fritz” Kelly July 27, 1946 in Coal City. He preceded her in death in 1999.

She is survived by daughters: Linda (Mike) Ahern of Dwight; Kay (Tom) Gerth of Chatsworth; Laurie (Craig) Shelly of Morris; Patti (Pat) Huffman of Dwight; sons: Keith (Joleen) Kelly of Mazon; and Robert (Patricia) Kelly and Rick (Bonnie) Kelly, both of Dwight.

Also surviving are sisters: Avis Brancato and Naomi Bianchetta, both of Coal City; sisters-in-law: Marie Swanson of Coal City and Millie Hoegger of Odell; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, William and Ernest Swanson.

LaVerne was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

One of her greatest loves was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father Chris Haake Tuesday, March 6, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight.

Burial followed in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

A visitation was Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to Joliet Area Hospice Home; St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight; or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

www.hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.