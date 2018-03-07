Vincent J. Furlano

CULLOM – Vincent J. “Jim” Furlano, 60, of Cullom passed away Friday, March 2, 2018 at his home in Cullom.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Visitation with a brief service at its conclusion will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Thursday, March 8, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

A private burial will take place in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Jim was born January 30, 1958 in Chicago, a son of Richard and Diana Bruce.

He was preceded in death by his parents and significant other, Darlene Anderson.

He is survived by his brothers: David (Patti) Furlano of Carbon Hill and Tony Furlano of Emington; sisters: Patty (David) Gibson of Stephenville, Texas; Barbara Furlano of Santa Cruz, New Mexico; JoAnn Bruce of Campus; and Candy (John) Kilmartin of Oak Forest; many nieces and nephews; and close friends, Billy and Erin Melton.

Jim worked as an iron worker and was a member of Iron Workers Local 444.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Jim to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be made at:

hagermemorial.com