Larry Lardi

EAST BROOKLYN – Larry “Dee Dee” Lardi, 75, of East Brooklyn passed away suddenly Monday, February 26, 2018 at Morris Hospital in Morris. EAST BROOKLYN – Larry “Dee Dee” Lardi, 75, of East Brooklyn passed away suddenly Monday, February 26, 2018 at Morris Hospital in Morris.

He was born January 5, 1943 in South Wilmington, son of David Batista Sr. and Linda Della Sarti Lardi.

He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. Larry enjoyed working on the house and enjoyed the company of his dogs. He was a devoted family man who loved to spend time with his grandchildren and daughter.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Marilyn Pfaff Lardi of East Brooklyn, who he married March 28, 1966 in St. Lawrence Catholic Church; one daughter, Theresa Connor of Morris; three grandchildren: Max Crowley, Aidan Connor and Colesie Connor; one sister, Lynn Grieff of South Wilmington; one brother, David (Sandy) Lardi, Jr. of Gardner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother-in-law, Dale Grieff.

Father Stanley Drewniak officiated at the 11 a.m. funeral service March 2 at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.

Interment: Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Brace-ville.

Visitation was for two hours preceding the service

.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name to the American Heart Association or to St. Lawrence Catholic Church would be appreciated.

To visit his online guestbook, log on to:

www.rwpattersonfuneralho

mes.com