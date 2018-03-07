SOUTH WILMINGTON – Janis Jean Winchell, 80, of South Wilmington passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight. SOUTH WILMINGTON – Janis Jean Winchell, 80, of South Wilmington passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

She was born April 29, 1937 in South Wilmington, daughter of Joseph B. and Phoebe Ann McNulty Lardi. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington.

She retired from Fox Developmental Center in Dwight after 20 years of employment and was past president of AFL-CIO. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and crafting.

Surviving are five children: Tommi Ann (Robert) Sorensen of Eustace, Texas; Terri S. (James R.) Schultz of Gardner; Joseph R. (Cindy) Winchell of South Wilmington; Traci (Dale) Tyler of Braceville; and Daniel J. (Lynnette) Winchell of Venice, Florida.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Phebe (Darryl) Perino, Jimmy D. (Terry) Schultz, Joey (Kristie Panian) Schultz, Roxanne (Matt Anderson) Schultz-Grant, Jeff Winchell, Jason Winchell, Patrick (Megan) Winchell and Kevin Winchell; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn (Ronald) Barron of Stevenson, MI and Jacqueline Joyce of South Wilmington; a sister-in-law, Patricia Lardi of Largo, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant grandson, Daniel Joseph Winchell; a brother, Joe Lardi; and an infant brother and sister.

Visitation was at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood, Friday, March 2, from 4 until 8 p.m.

Cremation rites were accorded following visitation.

Private inurnment was in Braceville – Gardner Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated.

