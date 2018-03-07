BRAIDWOOD – Ida M. Nelson, 76, of Braidwood passed away Monday morning, February 26, 2018 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. BRAIDWOOD – Ida M. Nelson, 76, of Braidwood passed away Monday morning, February 26, 2018 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

She was born September 4, 1941 in Cundiff, Kentucky. Ida Mae was raised in Adair County by her mother, Mary Helm.

As she grew older, Ida became a woman of vast interests who enjoyed passing the time watching Judge Judy, working crossword puzzles, and reading up on the latest celebrity newsfeed. It was also to no one’s surprise that Ida always enjoyed a good scratch-off lottery ticket.

With a strong desire for supporting her family, Ida never wanted anything more than to be there for her kids and grandkids. All who knew her felt blessed by her generosity and endearing spirit. Sadly, cancer took her too soon. However, she will remain forever in the hearts of her loved ones.

Survivors include her six children: Dinah Folker of Wilmington; Gary Nelson of Coal City; Michael Nelson of Braidwood; Cheryl Nelson of New Lenox; and Mickey Nelson and Timothy Nelson, both of Braidwood.

Also surviving are six grandchildren: Jennifer (the late Kelly) Kavanaugh of Mazon; Maggie Folker of Arlington Heights; Paul Folker of Antioch; Joseph Barger of New Lenox; Jason Folker of Antioch; Mikey Nelson of Dwight; and Melissa Nelson of Braidwood; and six great-grandchildren: D.J. Barbush, Tyler Folker, Brendan Schehr, Hailey Barger, Aubrie Kavanaugh and Olivia Folker; and one sister, Emmlene “Sissy” Chumley of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Perry Nelson, September 6, 1981.

Visitation and video tribute were held March 1 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington.

A Celebration of Life followed on Friday morning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wilmington. Ida’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren served as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Ida’s memory to her family for their distribution.

The guestbook may be signed, photographs upload-ed or Ida’s memorial page be shared online at:

www.BaskervilleFuneral.com