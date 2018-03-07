BONFIELD – Esther L. Kirchner, 83, of Bonfield passed away February 27, 2018 at Prairie View Lutheran Home, Faith Place. She was born May 27, 1934 in Bonfield, daughter of Earl and Lillie Falter Riegel. Esther married Robert Kirchner December 6, 1952. She was employed in the accounting and bookkeeping department at Bradley Roper and Servant Cor. Esther was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and the Bonfield Lioness Club. She is survived by her children: Karen (Tom Sieglar) Monteith of Wichita, Kansas; Pat (Steve) Schenck of Howell, MI; Nancy (Ben) Kahle of Lexington; JoAn (Dino) Galeaz of Campus; and Terry (James Schiller) Kirchner of Putnam Valley, New York; and her grandchildren: Sarah, Charity (Doug), Denise (Mike), Tim, Jack (Amanda), Jenny (Jon), Brian (Jenna), Michael, Gino, Joe, and Anthony. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren: Ronnie, Mary, Jason, Amanda, Ruthie, Sophia, Cooper, Brandon, Joey, Nolan, Emma, Desmond and Holden; a sister, Lulabelle Janssen of Kankakee; a brother, Edwin (Phyllis) Riegel of Bonfield; four sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law: Betty Ann (Clifford) Osenga of Bourbonnais; Doris (Robert) Williamson of The Villages, Florida; Mary Lynne (Dale) Schroeder of Walla Walla, Washington; and Beverly Riegel of Bradley. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; a brother, Albert Riegel; and a grandchild, Michael Monteith. The visitation was from 9 until 11 a.m., Saturday, March 3, at Schreffler Funeral Home, Kankakee Chapel, and the funeral service followed at 11 a.m. Burial: Maple Grove Cemetery, Bonfield. Memorials may be made to Prairie View Lutheran Home/Faith Place and the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation. You may sign her guestbook at www.schrefflerfune ralhomes.com

