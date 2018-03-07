DWIGHT – Doris Christenson, 76, of Dwight passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Dwight.

Doris was born April 20, 1941 in Kankakee, a daughter of Adam and Viola Nielsen Fritz. She married John R. Christenson in December of 1969 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight. Her husband, parents, and a daughter in infancy, Linda, preceded her in death.

She is survived by son: Jim (Audra) Christenson of Aurora; sister, Rosemary Beasley of Metropolis; grandchildren, Annika and Ava Christenson of Aurora; mother-in-law, Dorothy Christenson of Dwight; brothers-in-law, Don (Darnell) Christenson of Dwight; David (Barb) Christenson of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and Tom (Becky) Christenson of Dwight; a sister-in-law, Carol (Mike) Hutchings of Morris; and several nieces and nephews.

Doris was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Dwight Senior Citizens Club. She enjoyed her morning coffee club as well as baking, gardening and crafts.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, March 5, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, celebrated by Father Chris Haake.

Burial followed in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

Visitation was held in the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hager

memorial.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.