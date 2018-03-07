Dawn Kinkade

DWIGHT – Dawn Elaine Kinkade, 65, of Dwight passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 28, 2018 at her home with her husband by her side. DWIGHT – Dawn Elaine Kinkade, 65, of Dwight passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 28, 2018 at her home with her husband by her side.

No services will be held at Dawn’s request. Cremation rites were accorded.

Dawn was born December 4, 1952 in Pontiac to Mr. and Mrs. Glen Thomas of rural Dwight. They preceded her in death.

She married David Kinkade December 9, 1972. He survives in Dwight.

She is also survived by her daughters Audrey Kinkade of Normal and Marla Kinkade of Dwight; her sisters, Sandra of Washington State and Linda (Gary) Emling, and brother, Rick (Linda), all of Dwight.

Dawn enjoyed 45 years of marriage with Dave, one of her greatest achievements in life she would have said, along with raising two strong daughters.

Dawn loved her gardens, creating a masterpiece of several in the home she shared with Dave for more than 25 years. She loved spending time with her family, enjoying weekly dinners with her brother and sister for several years, and she loved her dog, Murphy, who was always number one in the house for the last 11 years.

She was involved with her children and their lives, coaching them in softball during their younger years and being the cheerleader in their later years. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends as she touched the lives in one way or another of everyone she met.

Dawn’s second family was at WW Fox Developmental Center, where she worked for more than 20 years as a Pharmacy Technician. Her first calling in life, however, was being a beautician and owner/operator of her own salon in Dwight before her second child was born.

Memorials in honor of Dawn may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society.