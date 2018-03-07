CABERY – Dale M. Stewart, 64, of Cabery passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018 at his home. CABERY – Dale M. Stewart, 64, of Cabery passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018 at his home.

Cremation rites were accorded.

Memorial visitation will be held Friday, March 9, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Dale was born December 23, 1953 in Germany. He was a laborer for Hendrix Town and Country for about 25 years. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed coin collecting, watching old western movies, and loved eagles.

He is survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Paula Stacy of Herscher; one daughter, Nona (Scott) Phillips of Bourbonnais; one son, Paul Stewart of Herscher; two grandchildren, Erin Phillips and Alec Phillips, both of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Heidi (Rodney) Lung of Tennessee and Geraldine (James) Hamilton of Cabery; one brother, Teddy (Becky) Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Gerald Steinbeck; and one brother, Lenny Stewart.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

You may sign the guestbook at www.schrefflerfune

ral.com