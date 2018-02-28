CABERY – John J. Koerner, 85, of Cabery passed away at 12:54 p.m., Mon-day, February 19, 2018 at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

John was born in Cabery April 20, 1932, a son of William M. and Carrie Weber Koerner. He married Sheila Gash February 14, 1953 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cabery. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Kari (Ron) Beland and Sharon Thorndyke, both of Cabery; seven grandchildren: Justin (Amber) Thorndyke, Michelle (Craig) Daeger, Heidi McArthur, Daniel Thorndyke, Amber (E.J.) Besold, Olivia Eyerly and Jahna Beland.

Seven great-grandchildren: Griffin, Abby, Elise, Ruby, Janie, Elizabeth and Maddy also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William H. “Bill” Koerner; sisters: Mary Margaret Koerner, Rosella Knittel, Dorine Weigel and Elizabeth “Betty” Kempen; and brothers, Merlin and Donald Koerner.

John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and later St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. He was a retired farmer who loved to collect Ford tractors.

John had also retired as a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers Local 150. He was a member of Cabery Fire Department and loved helping the village with maintenance on the streets and property.

He loved spending time camping and fishing with his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Rev. Show Reddy Allam at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 24, in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher.

Burial followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Cabery, with military rites.

Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m., Friday, February 23, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom and for one hour at the church prior to the service.

Memorials in his name may be left to Vitas Hospice or to the Village of Cabery.

