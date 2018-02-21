DWIGHT – Scott Richard Hager, 66, of Dwight passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. DWIGHT – Scott Richard Hager, 66, of Dwight passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Scott was born May 5, 1951 in Pontiac, son of George and Lois Swansbrow Hager. His father survives in Dwight.

He is also survived by sisters: Cynthia Hager (John) Downey of Geneva; Marti Hager (Tom) Neville of Carrollton, Texas; a brother, Kent (Callie) Hager of New London, Wisconsin; nieces: Margot Downey, Quinn Hager, and Erin Hager; and nephews: Cole Downey and Tommy Neville.

He was preceded in death by his mother and nephew, Jeff Neville.

Scott owned and operated Hager Memorial Homes encompassing Dwight, Chatsworth and Forrest until he retired.

He graduated from Dwight Township High School and achieved a Bachelors Degree at Iowa Wesleyan. He continued his education at Southern Illinois University, graduating summa cum laude. During his time at Iowa Wesleyan, he joined the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Scott was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church, as well as the Dwight Windmill Project. Over the years, he was a member of the Dwight Chamber of Commerce and the Dwight Economic Alliance. He was honored as the Dwight Business Man of the Year in 2003.

Scott will be remembered for his work on the fund-raising committee for the Windmill, helping erect the Oaklawn Cemetery gates, Christmas Under the Windmill, and perhaps most of all for hosting guests at his home.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 17, in the United Methodist Church, Dwight, officiated by Pastor Mike Ebersohl.

Burial in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, was held immediately following the services.

Visitation was for one hour preceding the services at the church Saturday.

Memorials in honor of Scott may be made to Oaklawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

www.hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home was in charge of arrange-ments.