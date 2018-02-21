BRAIDWOOD – Patrick S. Clark, 70, of Braidwood passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. BRAIDWOOD – Patrick S. Clark, 70, of Braidwood passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home Wednesday, February 21, from 5 until 8 p.m.

Cremation rites will be accorded following services.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.

He was born March 19, 1947, son of Noah Fay and Mary Cooper Clark. Pat owned and operated Clark Excavating and Recycling Center for many years. He loved working and was in charge of the demolition of many buildings in the area.

Pat enjoyed camping, spending time with his family, trips to Wisconsin, and his dog, Critter.

Surviving are his wife, Jacque Lewis Clark, whom he married January 15, 1994 in Joliet; one son, Patrick “Gabe” Clark of Cullom; four daughters: Christine (Brian) Harin of Cullom; Lisa Jo Clark of Marion; Rhonda (Jeff) Derr and Darci (Rick) Duran, both of Godley; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters: Betty Soltysik of Custer Park and Judy Bolatto of Bonfield; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers: Francis Fay Clark, Ronald Clark, and John Clark; and grandson, Parker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the family.

To visit his online guestbook, log on to: www.rwpat

tersonfuneralhomes.com, or facebook.