CULLOM – Julia J. Halpin, 101, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 3:01 p.m. at home on the farm where she has lived for 80 years.

Julia was born August 16, 1916 in Gardner, daughter of George and Cenka Bajt Hibler. She married William W. Halpin February 12, 1938 in South Wilmington. He preceded her in death on March 29, 1989.

Surviving are four children: Shirley (Dave) Seyfried of Battle Lake, Minnesota; Alice Halpin of Chicago; William (Marsha) Halpin of Pontiac; and George (Marge) Halpin of Cullom.

Ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, George Ruwe of Carol Stream; two sisters: Dorothy Slejko of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Emma Schultz of Gardner; and two brothers: Harold (Elena) Hibler of Braidwood and James (Diane) Hibler of Gardner.

Julia was preceded in death by one daughter, Judy Ruwe; three brothers and two sisters.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.

Father William Keebler celebrated the Funeral Mass Monday, February 19, at 11 a.m., in St. John’s Catholic Church in Cullom.

Burial was in St. John’s Cemetery, Cullom.

Visitation was Sunday from 4 until 8 p.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom. The rosary was recited at 7:30 p.m. Visitation was also Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Memorials in Julia’s name may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church or OSF Hospice.

