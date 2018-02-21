PONTIAC – James F. Cahill, 78, of Pontiac and formerly of Ransom for more than 50 years, passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at 12:05 a.m. at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac. PONTIAC – James F. Cahill, 78, of Pontiac and formerly of Ransom for more than 50 years, passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at 12:05 a.m. at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

James was born August 10, 1939 in Streator, son of Arthur L. and Dorothy M. Raibley Cahill. He married Donna Fogarty April 4, 1959 in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell. She survives in Pontiac.

He is also survived by his children: Diane (Gregg) Jensen of Dwight; Jim (Jan) Cahill and Dick (Donna) Cahill, both of Ransom; one sister, Anna Mae Funk of Dwight; grandchildren: Brian Jensen, Brad (Jennifer) Jensen, Kevin (Jodi) Jensen, Jessica (Ben) Beyer, Julie (Steve Anderson) Cahill, and Jamie Cahill; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

James was a graduate of Dwight High School, class of 1956. He was owner/ operator of Cahill Trucking for 48 years and farmed his entire life. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac; the Moose; Farm Bureau; and was a 40-year member of Midwest Trucker’s Associ-ation.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 20, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac, celebrated by Father Adam Cesarek.

Burial followed in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Ran-som.

Visitation was Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Duffy-Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, with the rosary recited at 3:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice and St. Mary’s Catholic Church or School.

