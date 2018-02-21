PONTIAC – Helen Verdun-Stoeckel, 99, of Pontiac and formerly of Odell, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 11:35 a.m. at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac. PONTIAC – Helen Verdun-Stoeckel, 99, of Pontiac and formerly of Odell, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 11:35 a.m. at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 22, from 4 until 7 p.m., in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell, with a Christian Wake Service at 3:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 23, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell, with Father Jerry Verdun officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell.

Helen was born July 4, 1918 in Pontiac, daughter of Mark C. and Angie L. Wilson Mann. She married James F. Verdun in 1941. He passed away in 1957. She later married Quentin A. Stoeckel in 1964. He passed away in 1999.

Surviving are her four children: Father Gerald J. Verdun and Keith (Pat) Verdun, both of Pontiac; Charles M. (Lynne) Verdun of Odell; and Sheila Ann (Gary) Eggenberger of Pontiac; eight step-children: Paul (Julie) Stoeckel of Bloomington; Michael (Debbie) Stoeckel of Glenview; Mark A. (Tricia) Stoeckel of Odell; Patrick Stoeckel of Newton, Kansas; Mary Stelow of Saugus, California; Marcella Nicholson of Escalon, California; Virginia Norris of Rockford; and Eve-lyn (Bob) Broerman of Pontiac.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren; 19 step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 30 step-great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and one grandchild.

Helen attended rural Pontiac grade school and Pontiac High School, class of 1936. She was a Postal Clerk at the Odell Post Office for many years.

Helen was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell; the American Legion Auxiliary in Odell; and the National Rural Carriers Auxiliary. She greatly enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with her family.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Evenglow Inn for their loving care.

Memorials may be made to Evenglow Inn in Pontiac and St. Paul Grade School in Odell.

Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.