Staff Shortages Forcing Dwight Fire to Seek Tax Increase Vote

In 10 minutes, a fire in a home could completely destroy the structure. And if a person is trapped inside, they could perish in that fire. Fire safety is literally a matter of life and death and loss of property, which is why the Dwight Fire Department is concerned that they cannot provide adequate staffing during the weekday hours and Saturday nights. Thus the reason for a tax increase request to staff the fire department in Dwight with at least three people 24-7. Three is the minimum safety number for a fire truck, according to Dwight Fire Chief Paul Johnson. On March 20, Dwight Fire District voters will have a choice on the ballot to increase their taxes by 0.5 percent by voting for two separate referendums (see sidebar for the language of the referendums and reason for two ballot questions.) The five percent increase in property taxes based on equalized assessed valuation for a home with a market value of $100,000 will increase by roughly $69 per year if both referendums pass March 20. Four years ago in Dwight, the average time to respond to calls was 18 minutes. The department had just 18 volunteer firefighters at the time.

“We need people,” Johnson told The Paper last week. “Over the last four years, we have attempted to recruit people for Dwight.”

As a stop-gap measure, Johnson applied for and received a four-year grant for $355,000 that ran from September 2015 through September 2019.

This money was utilized to pay for training and equipment for firefighters. The fire board relaxed residency rules and lured people to Dwight to work for “free” as volunteer firefighters, but securing needed firefighter training, and equipment at the same time.

Some of the people drove down from the Chicago area, eating meals while here, and basically sacrificing their time and money to train to be a firefighter in Dwight.

But in the long run, those people would not eventually move to Dwight to be volunteer firefighters, but instead take paying positions with larger municipalities.

The department is now up to 45 volunteers and all are trained. They receive between $5 and $15 a call, depending on training and rank. That is the extent of their “salary.”

They also receive $5 to attend a training session. All personnel are trained at the Dwight Fire Department now, Johnson said.

However, there are large gaps in coverage with weekday and Saturday evening hours not staffed with the safe minimum of at least three firefighters.

Regardless, the average call response time is now at 5 minutes, down from the previous 18. At 18 minutes, a structure could be destroyed by the fire and people trapped inside may not survive. The recent fire at LSC Communications in Dwight was not answered first by a Dwight Firefighting team, but by Gardner, a 10 minute drive away, due to personnel issues in Dwight, Johnson said.