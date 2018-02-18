DWIGHT – Rosemary “Rose” Carter, 90, of Dwight passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Rosemary was born September 2, 1927 in Sherman, IL, daughter of Anthony “Tony” and Mary Vignali Rock.

She is survived by sons: David (Kathy) Bozarth and Rick Carter, both of Dwight; daughter, Pam (Bill Ross) Carter of Reno, Nevada; grandson, Matt (Nicole) Bozarth of Dwight; sisters, Jean Wise of Sherman and Gloria Sweet of Kansas City, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Phillip Rock.

Rose was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church’s Altar and Rosary Society in Dwight. She was also a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m.

Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Wolf Creek Cemetery Saturday, February 17, in Sherman.

In lieu of flowers memorials in honor of Rosemary may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society or St. Patrick Catholic Church of Dwight.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

www.hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.