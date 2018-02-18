DWIGHT – Edmond A. Murphy, 95, of rural Blackstone Sunbury Township and the last few years of Dwight, passed away Monday, February 5, 2018 at 9:27 a.m. at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Edmond was born February 6, 1922 in Medora, Illinois, son of M. Leo and Lauretta Savage Murphy. He married Eloise M. Cavanagh February 4, 1956 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Flanagan. She passed away July 31, 2015.

He is survived by his sons: Thomas E. (Patricia) Murphy of Glenview and Roger L. (Jill) Murphy of Dwight; his son-in-law, Brian Padgett of Antioch; and grandchildren: Conor Murphy, Flynn Murphy, Brenna Padgett, Kendall Padgett, Aaron Murphy and Kacy Murphy.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Maureen Murphy in infancy and Eileen Padgett; five brothers: James, John, Leo, Paul and Francis; and two sisters, Mary Sullivan and Margaret Czerpa.

Edmond was a 1939 Moore Township High School graduate in Farmer City. He farmed in the Blackstone area his entire life.

He was a member of St. Bernard Church, Blackstone, then St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight; the Pontiac Elks Club; and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Edmond enjoyed watching horse races and dancing with the Cosmo Dance Club. He served on the Sunbury Township Board for 65 years; the FS Livingston Service for 35 years; and the Sunbury School Board for 20 plus years.

His Funeral Mass was Saturday, February 10, at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, celebrated by Father Chris Haake.

Burial followed in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell.

Visitation was Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. in St. Patrick Church, Dwight.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, Dwight.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com

Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, was in charge of arrangements.

