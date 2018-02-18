A Celebration!

This February marks the completion of the 19th year that The Paper has been in business as a weekly publication. 19 years of connecting the area. I think first and foremost this column should really serve as a thank you letter of sorts to The Paper. I think it’s easy to take for granted a publication that offers news about the town that you live in, and the surrounding areas. I see a lot of things online, about the downfall of journalism, and how everything has an agenda behind it, and isn’t always reported on as it should be. It’s very nice to have something close to home that does just that. I might have a little bias writing this, seeing as my parents are the editors of The Paper, but I’m forthcoming enough to just state that right now. Aside from that though, I know the amount of time that goes into doing it week in and week out. Along with that, almost every week there’s a story, or several that are highlighting the work of someone in the community, whether it be a teacher, a local business owner, or someone in the agriculture business, and I think that’s important. There are other outlets that exist now, such as social media that highlight these same sorts of things from time to time, but I don’t think any of them are as consistent as The Paper is, week in and week out. Here’s to hoping that the 20th year of The Paper is as good as the last 19 were! Aaron J. Boma 2016 ISU Graduate

