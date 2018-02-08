DWIGHT – Ruth Kozlowsky, 93, of Dwight and formerly of Ottawa, died Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Morris Hospital. Ruth was born August 19, 1924 in Wallace Township, daughter of Swen and Marie Newgaard Boe. She was a bookkeeper for 25 years. She attended Ottawa High School and graduated from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. She married Edmund S. Kozlowsky May 3, 1952 in Santa Monica, California. He died June 30, 2009. Ruth was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Church in Ottawa. Surviving are two daughters: Lynn Ettinger of Chicago and Karen (Martin) Malone of Kempton; a son, David Kozlowsky of Knoxville, Tennessee; and three grandchildren: Sam, Matt and Katie Malone. A sister and two brothers preceded her in death. Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Monday, February 5, in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd in Oakwood Memorial Park, Ottawa. Burial followed. Visitation was from 10:30 until 11 a.m. Monday. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at MuellerFH.com

