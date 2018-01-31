GARDNER – Walter W. Burg, 79, of Gardner passed away at 6:20 p.m., Friday, January 26, 2018 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet. GARDNER – Walter W. Burg, 79, of Gardner passed away at 6:20 p.m., Friday, January 26, 2018 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m., today, Wednesday, January 31, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Rev. Janet Chandler will officiate. Visitation will be for one hour preceding services.

Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, with military rites.

Walter was born in Volo, IL October 6, 1938, son of Walter and Dorothy Margaret Smith Burg. He married Wanda Schulte in Dwight November 17, 1962.

His wife survives, along with two daughters: Harriet Burg of Gardner and Sheila (Edward) Grajczyk of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; one sister, Evelynne Albrecht of Wichita, Kansas; one granddaughter, Brooke Carey of Georgia; and five great-grandchildren: Savannah, Noah, Brennen, Serena and Eliot.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Ann; and brother, Gerald.

Walter had retired from Caterpillar in Joliet after 34 years of service. He served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a member and Elder of the Church of Hope in Gardner. He was a member of the Morris Moose Club and the Lions Club in Gardner.

Walter had served as president and vice president of the Caterpillar Campers Club. He loved gardening and model railroading, and taking trips on the train.

Walter was a Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He loved spending time with his family and taking the grandchildren fishing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Foundation or to the Gardner Fire Depart-ment.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at: www.hagermemorial.com