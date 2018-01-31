MORRIS – Leland Martin Roe, 94, of Morris passed away peacefully Saturday, January 27, 2018. Visitation for Leland will be Friday, February 2, from 3 until 7 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, Morris. MORRIS – Leland Martin Roe, 94, of Morris passed away peacefully Saturday, January 27, 2018. Visitation for Leland will be Friday, February 2, from 3 until 7 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, Morris.

A Celebration of Leland’s Life will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 3, at the Funeral Home, with Dr. Chuck Richardson officiating.

Burial will follow in Sample Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Morris Color Guard.

Leland was born December 3, 1923 in Lewis County, Kentucky, son of Roy and Bertha Liles Roe.

He graduated from Laural School in Lewis County. He proudly served with the United States Army Air Force during World War II, when he flew 52 battle missions as a ball turret gunner out of Italy over Southern Italy, Germany, Austria and Greece. He was honorably discharged in September of 1945.

Upon returning to the United States, he came to Morris to his brothers’ home, where he met and married Pauline Steen in 1946. They would have celebrated their 72nd anniversary in March of this year.

Leland and Pauline moved to Ohio, where he managed a lumber yard. Later, he became involved in farming and building homes. In 1962, Leland, Pauline and their three children moved back to Morris, where Leland built many homes. His son, Kevin, took over the business when Leland retired in the ’90s. In 2000, the business moved to the Odell area, where they each bought farms and farmed the land. Leland retired again when he had a stroke in June, 2016.

Leland was a member of the First Christian Church of Morris.

Surviving are his wife, Pauline; daughters: Shirley (Alan) Love of Morris and Virginia “Ginger” Yunker of Ottawa; and son, Kevin (Barb) Roe of Odell.

He also leaves his grandchildren: Edmund (Pam) Hemmersbach of Owensboro, Kentucky; Kimberly Bezely of Morris; Amanda (Merle) Barber of Lake City, Florida; Saria Love (Alex) Allsop of Detroit Lake, Minnesota; Larry (Rita) Yunker of Whitehouse, Ohio; Julie (Jeff) Craig of Morris; Becky (Ed) Biggins of Ottawa; Kelsey Kowalski of El Paso; Lucas Roe and Logan Roe, both of Odell.

Nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Leland was the last of a family of 10 children, who all lived and worked in Morris for many years.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers: Kenneth, Lionel, Wilmer, Morlan Roy, and Oliver “Curley” Roe; sister, Mary Stinson; and three siblings as infants.

Preferred memorial contributions may be made in Leland’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Foundation, or the First Christian Church in Morris.

Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website:

www.ucdaviscallahan.com