ESSEX – Geneva I. Staehling, 61, of Essex passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 26, 2018 at her home.

Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 10 a.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral services. Rev. Jan Chandler will officiate at the service.

Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood.

Geneva was born August 14, 1956 in Fairbury. She was formerly a machine operator for Diageo Global Supply.

A volunteer EMT for Essex Fire Department, she enjoyed stock car racing.

Surviving are her mother, Mary McKinley of Essex; two sisters: Darlene Burke of Hammond, Indiana, and Geraldine McGee of Georgetown, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her longtime boy-friend, Vince Bolatto (9/28/16); her father, Bernard Hillyer; sister, Martha Jo Lamonica; and brother, Eddie Hillyer.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

To view her online guestbook, log on to: www.rwpat

tersonfuneralhomes.com